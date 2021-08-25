Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.53

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 104.95, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 153,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

