Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. 129,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 322,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,886,000 after acquiring an additional 403,153 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 741,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

