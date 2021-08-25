IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $483.41. The stock had a trading volume of 997,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.51 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

