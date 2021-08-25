IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 98,035 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,035 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $24,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $6,071,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. 4,689,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,396. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

