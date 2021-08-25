IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $13.61 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 308,281 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,838,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 54,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 82,396 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

SLV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. 15,302,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,878,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

