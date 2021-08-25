IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $60.35 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,452 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $60,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 185.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 3,219,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,107. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95.

