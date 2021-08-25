IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $9.24 Million in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $109,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBT has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. 864,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 2.47.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

