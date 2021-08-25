Infomedia Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:IFM)

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.93.

About Infomedia

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems for the parts and service sectors of the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat Live, an electronic parts catalog; Microcat PartsBridge for collision parts ordering; Microcat Market for mechanical parts ordering; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool; and Microcat EPC Origins.

