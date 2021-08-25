Infomedia Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:IFM)

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.93.
About Infomedia
