Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

INF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Shares of INF stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 538.40 ($7.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,239. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.70. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

