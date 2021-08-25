Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFJPY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Informa stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29. Informa has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

