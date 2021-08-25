Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.06% of New Gold worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Gold by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,471 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in New Gold by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 898,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in New Gold by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,954 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $810.21 million, a PE ratio of -119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.