Injective Protocol Trading Up 29.4% This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $12.28 or 0.00025249 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $401.09 million and approximately $54.42 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.00782699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101676 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

