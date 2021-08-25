Ink Hits Market Capitalization of $475,342.45 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Ink has a market cap of $475,342.45 and $1,453.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,474.10 or 0.99891267 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.90 or 0.01005550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.85 or 0.06587694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

