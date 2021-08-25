Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.53

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 26997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Inovalon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 742.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.