Insider Buying: Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) EVP Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) EVP Robert Sauermann bought 3,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BTTR stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. On average, research analysts forecast that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTTR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

