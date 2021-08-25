Insider Buying: IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) Insider Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) insider Stewart Gilliland acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($51,149.73).

Shares of IGR stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 540 ($7.06). 30,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,910. The stock has a market capitalization of £523.03 million and a PE ratio of 85.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 530.53. IG Design Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. IG Design Group’s payout ratio is 1.87%.

Several research firms have commented on IGR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

