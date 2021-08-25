Insider Buying: The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) insider Richard Sheppard purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.61 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of A$180,500.00 ($128,928.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.