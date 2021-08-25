Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.63, for a total value of $20,917,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

CVNA opened at $353.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of -302.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.85.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $8,374,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Carvana by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,070,000 after acquiring an additional 62,405 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 94.7% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carvana by 57.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,907,000 after acquiring an additional 128,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

