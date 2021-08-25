Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells 13,876 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 13,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $2,552,628.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $3,905,220.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $8,076,241.79.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $187.45 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

