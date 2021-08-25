Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total value of $1,109,490.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $703,180.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total value of $1,132,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $9.58 on Wednesday, reaching $393.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,268. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

