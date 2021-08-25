Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) COO Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RM opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $582.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

