Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 7,094 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 80,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,363. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $46.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.29.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

