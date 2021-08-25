Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells 4,035 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) insider Arnon Katz sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $51,284.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arnon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $81,458.86.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.14. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

