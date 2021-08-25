Insider Selling: Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO Sells 2,053 Shares of Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 2,053 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $26,175.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. 8,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,265. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

