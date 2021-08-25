Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Sells 13,360 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $500,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

