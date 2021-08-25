Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.08 Million

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report $30.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.18 million and the highest is $31.40 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $22.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $118.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.03 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. 3,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $919.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

