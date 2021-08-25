Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.34. 575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97. Intertek Group has a one year low of $70.88 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.