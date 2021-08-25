Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $170,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.17.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $556.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,890. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $555.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

