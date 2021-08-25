Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $555.03.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.13.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

