Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $555.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.30.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $621.00 target price (up from $498.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

