Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:IVA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 2,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,334. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVA. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

