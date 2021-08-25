Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,780 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.