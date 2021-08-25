Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 154,581 shares.The stock last traded at $24.45 and had previously closed at $24.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

