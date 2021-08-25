Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 154,581 shares.The stock last traded at $24.45 and had previously closed at $24.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.