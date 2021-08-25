Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 2,367,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,239. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

