Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.73

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.73 and last traded at $155.64, with a volume of 22175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.80.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.