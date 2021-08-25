Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.4% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $914,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 102.82, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

