Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) & PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Head to Head Contrast

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Iota Communications has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A PaySign N/A -93.74% -16.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iota Communications and PaySign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications $2.31 million 24.97 -$56.78 million N/A N/A PaySign $24.12 million 5.32 -$9.14 million ($0.18) -13.94

PaySign has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iota Communications and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A PaySign 0 1 2 0 2.67

PaySign has a consensus target price of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 62.68%. Given PaySign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Summary

PaySign beats Iota Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities. The company also provides network hosting services; and BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers data from end point devices such as sensors and thermostats using wireless connectivity and produces analysis reports to reflect useful information on energy consumption, as well as solar energy system installation services and LED lighting retrofit. In addition, it provides turn-key services to its commercial customers; and energy management, asset tracking, and predicative maintenance. The company was formerly known as Solbright Group, Inc. and changed its name to Iota Communications, Inc. in November 2018. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

