Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,739 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Iron Mountain worth $50,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 661.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.