iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

