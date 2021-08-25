iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 566,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,005.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.5% during the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57.

