iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30.

