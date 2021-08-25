iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.13

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.13 and last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

