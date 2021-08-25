iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 251.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,819 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.