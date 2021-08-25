iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.12. 275,391 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 144,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 355,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 159,041 shares during the period.

