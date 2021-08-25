iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,667,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after buying an additional 949,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

