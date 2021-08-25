iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,035 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $24,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,396. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.