iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,276,428. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.