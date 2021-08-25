iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after buying an additional 1,479,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,606,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 997,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 968,029 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.87.

