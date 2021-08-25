iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $171.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.16. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.