iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $163.54. 160,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,368. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.